New Delhi, September 27: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the admit card of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University entrance test. The exam is scheduled to take place on September 28. Notably, the NTA released the admit for the exams scheduled on the first day of the BBAU entrance. Meanwhile, hall tickets for exams on September 29, September 30 and October 1, 3 and 4 have not be released so far.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website NTA BBAU — bbauet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants need to login using their credentials, including application form number and date of birth. The exam will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. BHU UET, PET Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Download Admit Card:

Visit the official website of NTA BBAU — bbauet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link - "Admit Card - BBAU (PG)/ UG".

A new page will open.

Enter login credentials, including application number and date of birth.

The NTA BBAU admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the NTA BBAU admit card 2021 for future reference. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode for admissions for admission to the Under-Graduate (UG) and PostGraduate (PG) Programmes.

