Bihar Board BSEB Releases 10th Exam 2020 Answer Key for Objective Questions, Check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online to Download

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for objective questions of class 10 board exams 2020. All students who appeared in this year’s board examinations can now visit the official websites; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online to check and download the BSEB 10th Board Exam Answer Key. More than 15 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2020 that ended on February 24. Meanwhile, the Bihar board has also released the answer key for class 12 students. The results are expected to be announced by the end of this month.

In the theory papers of class 10 board exam 2020, around 50 percent question was objective questions. The answer to these questions was marked in the OMR sheet by the candidates. To check and view the Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2020 and OMR sheet, candidates will have to enter Roll Code and Roll Number in the form given on the website. It is important to note that no objection will be accepted by the Bihar Board after the last date. You can register an objection from March 13 to March 15, 2020.

How to Check Bihar Board 10th Answer Key?

1. Visit the official websites; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online.

2. Click on the ‘matric answer key link.’

3. A PDF file of answer key will appear on the screen.

4. Check and download the same for future reference.

According to reports, the Bihar Board has started the evaluation of matric answer sheets from March 12, 2020. To pass the class 10 BSEB board exam 2020, a candidate will have to score at least 30 percent of total marks in theory paper and 40 percent in practical, in each subject.