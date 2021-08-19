Kochi, August 19: The results of various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes in Calicut have been released by the University of Calicut. The candidates who appeared for the different UG, PG Courses can check their results online of the official website of the Calicut University-results.uoc.ac.in. In order to check the results on the official website, the candidates have to use their registration number and security code.

Calicut University Result 2021 for UG, PG courses; How to check Results Online

Candidates have to visit the official website of the Calicut University at results.uoc.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the results tab under "Pareekshabhavan" The candidate will be directed to a new page where you have to select the programme/course Now enter your register number and security code and click on 'Submit' Your Calicut University results will be displayed. You can download it for future reference.

List of results declared by Calicut University:

V Semester SDE-CUCBCSS BA/BA Afsal-Ul-Ulama Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2020

VI Semester BA/BA AFZAL-UL-ULAMA/BSW/BVC/BTFP (CUCBCSS UG) Examination April 2021

I Semester MPhil Computer Science Examination 11/2019

II Semester MA Malayalam With Journalism (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020

II Semester MA Malayalam (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020

II Semester MA Sociology (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020

VI Semester SDE-CUCBCSS BCom/BBA/BSc Mathematics Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination April 2021

VI Semester BCom/BCom Vocational/BBA/BTHM/BHA (CUCBCSS UG) Examination April 2021

II Semester MA Economics (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020

II Semester MSc Chemistry (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 4/2020 (R &S)

Students who appeared in the above-mentioned examinations can check their results at the university’s official website. The scores can be accessed by using the registration number and security code.

