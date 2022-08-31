The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result of State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the RAS Mains result from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 2174 candidates have been declared qualified. The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the personality and viva voce test. The schedule will be released separately.

The exam was conducted on March 20 and 21 at various centres across the state. The preliminary exam was held on October 27 and the result was declared on November 19. TS ICET Result 2022: Telangana ICET Exam Results Declared at icet.tsche.ac.in; Know Steps To Check Scores

The exam was conducted to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 posts are for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts are for Subordinate Services. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the “Results” tab Click on “Result Preamble and Cut-off Marks for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination-2021” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout

