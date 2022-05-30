Union Public Service Commission has announced UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021. The Civil Services final result is available on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Shruti Sharma got 1st rank in civil services exam while Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla got second and third rank respectively. A total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for appointment by UPSC. These include 244 general, 73 EWS, 203 OBC, 105 SC and 60 ST category candidates. UPSC Result 2021 Declared: 685 Candidates Qualify Civil Services Exam

UPSC CIVIL SERVICES FINAL RESULT 2021: How to Check

In order to check the UPSC Civil Services 2021 final results, all the candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Log on to the official website -- upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on, "UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 -Final Result"

A PDF file with details of selected candidates will be displayed

Download it and take the print out of the same for future reference

Candidates can view the complete list of UPSC Civil Services Toppers 2021 here.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 result was announced on March 17 by the commission. Candidates who cleared the main examination were called for the personality test. The personality test conducted from April 5 to May 26, 2022.

