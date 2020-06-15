JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Declared for Jammu Zone: Class 10 Board Exam Result Released Online at jkobse.ac.in, 70% Pass, Check Result Statistics Here

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for class 10 board exam 2020. The results were declared for students from the Jammu zone/ summer zone. According to reports, the overall percentage for JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 stood at 70%. Students who appeared in the class 10 board exam 2020 can check their result at the official website, jkobse.ac.in. Candidates belonging to the Jammu division will have to submit their roll numbers to check their results. In this article, find out the result statistics and how many students passed JKBOSE 10th board exam 2020.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Statistics:

Overall Pass Percentage: 70%

Pass Percentage among Male Students: 68%

Pass Percentage among Female Students: 72%

Number of Students from Govt Schools: 28,111

Number of Passed Students from Govt Schools: 15,708

Overall Pass Percentage for Govt School Students: 55.88%

Number of Students from Govt Schools: 25,696

Number of Passed Students from Govt Schools: 21,750

Overall Pass Percentage for Govt School Students: 84.64%

How to Check JKBOSE 10th Board Exam Result 2020?

Visit the official website of JKBOSE; jkobse.ac.in .

. On the official page, click on the link that for Jammu Region / Summer Zone Result.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Submit your exam roll number in the concerned field.

Your JKBOSE Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Now that the results are out, students are advised to check their marks online. The distribution of mark sheets and result certificates will be done at a later date through respective schools. In February, JKBOSE had declared 10th result 2020 for Leh division.

