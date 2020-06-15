Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Declared for Jammu Zone: Class 10 Board Exam Result Released Online at jkobse.ac.in, 70% Pass, Check Result Statistics Here

Education Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 01:30 PM IST
A+
A-
JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Declared for Jammu Zone: Class 10 Board Exam Result Released Online at jkobse.ac.in, 70% Pass, Check Result Statistics Here
Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for class 10 board exam 2020. The results were declared for students from the Jammu zone/ summer zone. According to reports, the overall percentage for JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 stood at 70%. Students who appeared in the class 10 board exam 2020 can check their result at the official website, jkobse.ac.in. Candidates belonging to the Jammu division will have to submit their roll numbers to check their results. In this article, find out the result statistics and how many students passed JKBOSE 10th board exam 2020.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Statistics:

  • Overall Pass Percentage: 70%

  • Pass Percentage among Male Students: 68%

  • Pass Percentage among Female Students: 72%

  • Number of Students from Govt Schools: 28,111

  • Number of Passed Students from Govt Schools: 15,708

  • Overall Pass Percentage for Govt School Students: 55.88%

  • Number of Students from Govt Schools: 25,696

  • Number of Passed Students from Govt Schools: 21,750

  • Overall Pass Percentage for Govt School Students: 84.64%

How to Check JKBOSE 10th Board Exam Result 2020?

  • Visit the official website of JKBOSE; jkobse.ac.in.

  • On the official page, click on the link that for Jammu Region / Summer Zone Result.

  • You will be redirected to a new page.

  • Submit your exam roll number in the concerned field.

  • Your JKBOSE Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check and download the same for future reference.

Now that the results are out, students are advised to check their marks online. The distribution of mark sheets and result certificates will be done at a later date through respective schools. In February, JKBOSE had declared 10th result 2020 for Leh division.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
board exam result board exam result 2020 Exam result exam result 2020 JKBOSE 10th Result JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 JKBOSE 10th Result Declared JKBOSE 10th Result for Jammu Division JKBOSE 10th Result Jammu Zone
You might also like
BSEM 10th Result 2020 Declared: 65.34% Pass, Check HSLC Class 10 Manipur Board Exam Result Online at bsem.nic.in
Education

BSEM 10th Result 2020 Declared: 65.34% Pass, Check HSLC Class 10 Manipur Board Exam Result Online at bsem.nic.in
UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in
Education

UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in
AP Intermediate Board Exam Result 2020 Declared at manabadi.co.in: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Marks Online at bieap.gov.in
Education

AP Intermediate Board Exam Result 2020 Declared at manabadi.co.in: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Marks Online at bieap.gov.in
AP Inter Exam Results 2020 Update: Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results to Be Announced Online Today at 4 PM on bie.ap.gov.in
Education

AP Inter Exam Results 2020 Update: Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results to Be Announced Online Today at 4 PM on bie.ap.gov.in
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2020 Declared, Candidates Can Check Results Online at csbc.bih.nic.in
Education

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2020 Declared, Candidates Can Check Results Online at csbc.bih.nic.in
GSEB SSC Result 2020 Date: Result to be Declared on June 9, Here's How You Can Check Gujarat Board 10th Scores at gseb.org
Education

GSEB SSC Result 2020 Date: Result to be Declared on June 9, Here's How You Can Check Gujarat Board 10th Scores at gseb.org
HBSE Class 10 Haryana Board Exam Results 2020 To be Released Online At bseh.org.in on June 8, Here Are Steps to Check Grades
Education

HBSE Class 10 Haryana Board Exam Results 2020 To be Released Online At bseh.org.in on June 8, Here Are Steps to Check Grades
SEBA 10th Result 2020 Merit List: 65.49% Pass, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita Tops Assam Class 10 Board Exam, Check Toppers' List And HSLC Result Statistics Here
Education

SEBA 10th Result 2020 Merit List: 65.49% Pass, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita Tops Assam Class 10 Board Exam, Check Toppers' List And HSLC Result Statistics Here
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement