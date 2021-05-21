Hyderabad, May 21: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education on Friday declared the TS SSC result 2021 for class 10 students online. The Telangana class 10 result 2021 is available online at bse.telangana.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in. The BSE TS SSC result 2021 has also been released at manabadi.com. IGNOU December TEE Result 2020 Declared; Students Can Check Results Online on Official Website - ignou.ac.in.

Due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Telangana government did not hold SSC exams for class 10 students and decided to promote them. Therefore, the TS SSC result 2021 are based on internal assessment or formative assessment. Last year too, the BSE had declared Telangana SSC results on the basis of internal assessments as SSC examinations were not held.

How to Check TS SSC Result 2021:

Visit official websites such as bse.telangana.gov.in or result.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com

Click on SSC Result 2021 link

Enter your roll number and other details on the box given below

TS SSC Result 2021 will be on display

TS 10th Class Results 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Usually, there are 80 marks for theory examinations and 20 for formative assessment of each subject. Students are required to secure a minimum of 28 marks out of 80 in theory and 7 marks in formative assessment to pass the 10th exam. However, this year, the marks secured in formative assessment have been scaled up to 100. The marks out of 20 have been converted to marks out of 100 and a GPA or Grade Point Average is given to the students.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).