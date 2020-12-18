New Delhi, December 18: Delhi University on Friday released the admission list for the third round of Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB). Candidates can check their names on the website of the university - du.ac.in. The admission process should be completed by December 20. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 9 announced the merit list for LLB. Delhi University PG Admission 2020: Know Schedule and Where to Check Merit List for Entrance Exam Based Admission.

Notably, the exam was conducted on September 9. There are three participating centres under the Law faculty of the university. These are -Law Centre 1 (LC1), Law Centre 2 (LC2) and Campus Law Centres (CLC). The duration is three years for the foundation course and five years for the advanced course. The annual fee of both the courses is Rs 85,000. DU Result 2020: Pending Results of Post & Undergraduate Courses to Be Declared by November 30, Delhi University Tells High Court.

Candidates can secure admission based on the merit list. The exam was an objective type test. The question paper was based on legal awareness, general knowledge, analytical abilities and English language. Earlier, the university also released the answers, which would enable the students to calculate their chances of selection.

