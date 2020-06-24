New Delhi, June 24: Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday, June 24, advised the University Grants Commission or UGC to revise its guidelines for examinations and academic calendar. He said that revisited guidelines should be made keeping in mind the health and safety of students, teachers and staff amid the growing COVID-19 cases in the country. ICSE, ISC Exams 2020 in Maharashtra: State Informs Bombay HC That Pending Board Exams Cannot Be Permitted Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases.

"I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff," Pokhriyal tweeted.

HRD Minister Tweet:

I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff.@PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 24, 2020

Last month, the UGC had issued guidelines regarding the examinations and academic calendar. It had recommended conducting final year examinations in July. It also said that the admission process should be started from August 1-31.

"Intermediate students will be graded based on an internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalized, there will be exams in the month of July. For terminal semester students, exams will be held in July," UGC said.

