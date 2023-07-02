Mumbai, July 2: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test or AP ECET 2023 results have been announced today, July 2. The Andhra Pradesh Board has finally declared the AP ECET 2023 examination result. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test entrance exam can visit the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to check and download their results.

Here's the direct link to check AP ECET 2023 results. This year, the AP ECET 2023 examinations were conducted on June 20 while the preliminary answer key of the exam was released on June 23. Candidates were able to raise objections to the preliminary key until June 25. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducted AP ECET Exam 2023 on behalf of APSCHE. CUET UG 2023: NTA Releases Revised Provisional Answer Keys at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Steps To Check AP ECET Result 2023:

Visit the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the "AP ECET 2023" link on the homepage

Next, enter using your login details

Click on submit

Your AP ECET 2023 exam results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The AP ECET 2023 entrance exam is held to secure admission into 2nd year-level Lateral Entry programs in Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) courses. The AP ECET 2023 entrance exam is designed for diploma holders in Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) candidates who wish to pursue these courses during the academic year 2023-24. Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Results to be Out Today on karresults.nic.in, Know How to Check and Download Scorecards Online.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) is likely to release the Aptitude Test results by July 3. Candidates who appeared for the IISER aptitude test examination can visit the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in to check and download the results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2023 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).