Mumbai, July 3: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has finally opened the registration window for the JAC compartment exam 2023. The registration window has been opened for JAC Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Exam 2023. Students must note that the registration process for the intermediate and secondary Compartment Exam 2023 will end on July 5.

Candidates can pay the application fee by July 7. Candidates who are interested to appear for the JAC Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exam 2023 must visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in to register for the examination. Besides, candidates can also submit their applications online from July 6 to July 8, however, they have to pay a late fee and also deposit the required fee by July 10 using a bank challan. AP ECET Result 2023 Out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scores.

Steps To Register for JAC 10th and 12th Compartment Exam 2023:

Visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the secondary or intermediate compartment exam form on the homepage

Next, enter using your login credentials

Fill out the application form

Submit the form

Pay the application fees

Take a print for future reference

It must be noted that students who failed to get the minimum marks in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for the compartment exams. The Jharkhand Academic Council has already announced the results of the JAC board exams for Classes 10 and 12 on May 23 and 30 respectively. CUET UG 2023: NTA Releases Revised Provisional Answer Keys at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How To Download.

A total of 4,07,559 students passed the Class 10 exam and recorded a pass percentage of 95.38 percent. On the other hand, the overall pass percentage of the Class 12 Science stream was 81.44 percent with 60,134 students passing their JAC Class 12 examinations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2023 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).