New Delhi, December 27: Admit cards for ICMR Assistant examination 2020 was released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday. Candidates can download their admit cards from official website websites - icmr.gov.in and pgimer.edu.in. Oil India Limited Officer Admit Cards 2020 Released: Check Here to Know How and Where to Download It.

The exam is scheduled to take place on January 3, 2021. It will be a computer-based exam. There are 80 vacancies for the ICMR Assistant post. The exam will comprise the written and skill test. For more queries candidates can check the official website of the ICMR. SNAP 2020 Admit Card Released For 3rd Session of Exam on January 9; Candidates Can Download Admit Card From Official Website - snaptest.org.

Follow below Mentioned Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official websites - pgimer.edu.in or - icmr.gov.in.

Click on the “Download Admit Card” option.

A new page will open.

Candidates are required to enter their login details to download the admit card.

After the ICMR Assistant admit card 2020 will appear, download it and take its print out for future reference.

Admit card will have details about the exam centres and reporting time. The exam will be objective type. There will be 80 questions in the form of MCQs. Negative marking of 0.25 will be applied for each wrong answer. The total time duration to complete the exam will be one hour 20 minutes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).