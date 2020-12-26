Pune, December 26: The SNAP admit cards 2020 were released by the Symbiosis International University (SIU) on Saturday. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website - snaptest.org. The SNAP 2020 exam, which is an all-India exam, will be conducted on January 9, 2021.

The SNAP 2020 exam will be conducted in three phases for admission to the postgraduate management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM). The first session of SNAP 2020 was held on December 20. The second session will take place on January 6, and the third phase is due on January 9.

Follow Below Mentioned Steps to Download Admit Cards:

Candidates are required to visit the official website -- snaptest.org

Select “SNAP 2020 admit card” tab.

Candidates are then required to enter the details asked, like your username and password to log in.

After logging in, candidates can download the admit card and take the print out for future reference.

Notably, the card link will be active till the date of the exam. Admit card will have details of Candidate, exam centre and reporting time. Candidates are required to carry one government ID, like driving licence, voter card and aadhaar card, along with the admit card for appearing for the exam.

