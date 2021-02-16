New Delhi, February 16: The results of the IIFT- MBA (IB) examination 2021 was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check their results on the official website - iift.nta.nic.in. The IIFT MBA in International Business (IB) was conducted on January 24, 2021. It was a computer-based examination. CA Final Result 2020 Announced by ICAI; Candidates Can Check Results at Official Website - icai.org.

The answer key for the IIFT MBA in International Business (IB) examination was released by the NTA on January 28, 2021. The duration of the exam was two hours. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till January 30, 2021, by providing appropriate representations and paying fees of Rs 1,000. ICSI CS Foundation Results 2020 Declared by Institute of Company Secretaries of India; Candidates Can Check Scores at Official Website - icsi.edu.

Here Are Steps to Check Scores:

Candidates are required to visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link – “IIFT 2021 NTA Score”.

Aspirants should enter their login credentials after a new page appears on the display screen.

The IIFT MBA Results 2021 will be displayed.

Candidates can download the result and can take out its print out for future reference.

Selected candidates will have to appear for Writing Skills Assessment, Group Discussion, and Interview at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai. These will be scheduled to take place in March and April 2021. The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was established in 1963 as an autonomous body.

