Jawaharlal Nehru University Students May Return to Classes by June 25 For New Academic Year

File image of JNU | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 9: With restrictions easing out and shops opening, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) too is all set to restart. The students are expected to return to their classrooms between June 25 and June 30. The new academic calendar was announced keeping in view of the COVID-19 situation and the UGC guidelines. "This academic calendar has been unanimously approved by all the Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres", read a statement issued by JNU vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 New Time Table: Class 10, 12 Examinations to Be Held From July 1 to July 15.

The resumption of the classes are planned so that students can complete their remaining academic components. Examinations will be completed by July 31, said the JNU. Meanwhile, the next semester for the continuing students will start from August 1. With a significant time being lost due to the compulsory total lockdown across India to contain the Coronavirus, the prestigious university doesn't want to waste any more time. "Even if the examination results are not ready by July 31, students will have the opportunity to provisionally register and move on to the next semester," said the JNU. Universities in Maharashtra to Conduct Only Final Year Examinations for 2020, All Other Students to Be Promoted Without Exams.

Like last semester, the entire monsoon semester registration process will be completely online making it easy for the students to register even from their homes. Last time it created a row with many students objecting to it. "We have made sure that research scholars who have to submit their theses/dissertations will not face any difficulty as the deadline for submission is shifted to December 31, 2020," the university added.

As of now, this academic calendar is tentative and much of it depends on when the lockdown is lifted and how. JNU administration said it is also expecting new guidelines from the UGC.