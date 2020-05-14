KITE Victers Channel to Conduct Online Training For Primary School Teachers in Kerala From Today

Online classes (Photo Credits: Pxfuel)

Thiruvananthapuram, May 14: The training for primary school teachers in Kerala will start from today via the KITE Victers channel and online mode. According to a report on the Hindu, the sessions will take place at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm every day. The classes on Maths and science will be held on Monday. Tuesday will be dedicated to classes on language studies and others, including an inclusive master plan for children.

The first class on Thursday will be headed by Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath. The afternoon class will be led by B. Ekbal, Mohammed Asheel, Amar Fettle, and Elizabeth and it will be on hygiene, health, and disease prevention amid the coronavirus outbreak. NCERT Develops Alternative Academic Calendars For Upper Primary Stage to Help CBSE, State Boards And Other Students of Classes VI to VIII During Lockdown.

On Friday, there will be a class on the new trends in Information Technology and it will be held by Saji Gopinath. Similarly, the evening class will be on the trends in English learning and P.K. Jayaraj will be taking it.

The classes will be held on KITE Victers channel and it is also available on the website: www.victers.kite.kerala.gov.in. For the convenience of the teachers, the classes can also be later viewed on KITE Victers YouTube channel.