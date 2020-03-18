Maharashtra MAH MCA CET 2020 Exam Postponed in the Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak, Check New Date Online at mahacet.org

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The novel coronavirus pandemic has created a stir across the globe. Ever since COVID-19 spread in India, the government has taken drastic measures to contain the virus which resulted in cancellations of exams and schools getting shut. According to the latest report, the Maharashtra Government has postponed the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), which was scheduled to be held on March 28, 2020. The official notification released online at mahacet.org state that the MAH MCA CET 2020 exam will now be held on April 30. Candidates are advised to read the detailed circular. According to the notification, the decision to postpone the Maharashtra MCA CET 2020 exam is taken in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Mumbai University Postpones Viva Exams Indefinitely Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Extends PET Exams 2020 Application Deadline Till March 31.

The information about the exam postponement reads, “MAH-MCA-CET 2020 will be rescheduled on 30th April 2020, detailed circular will be displayed shortly.” The MAH MCA CET 2020 admit card was recently released on its official portal, and the download link is expected to be activated soon. Maharashtra CET is an entrance exam, conducted by the state government for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The test will have objective type multiple choice questions; each correct answer will get students two marks while 0.5 marks will be deducted for wrong answers. Those who clear the entrance test will be eligible to take admission to Master in Computer Applications (MCA). Coronavirus Outbreak: Higher Education Exams Postponed Due to COVID-19, Says State Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Maharastra is currently gripped with the rising number of coronavirus cases. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have confirmed 42 cases of COVID-19 in the state. A person reportedly lost her life to the deadly virus in Pune. Keeping the urgency in mind, the government urged citizens to avoid social gatherings.