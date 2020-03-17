Mumbai University Postpones Viva Exams Indefinitely Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Extends PET Exams 2020 Application Deadline Till March 31

Mumbai University (Photo Credits: mu.ac.in)

Mumbai, March 17: The University of Mumbai on Tuesday informed the students, research supervisors, external referees and other concerned stake holders that open defence vivas scheduled or to be scheduled till March 31 have been postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus outbreak in India. However, the university administration is yet to take decisions on the written examinations.

Informing about the latest development, the varsity's Board of Examinations & Evaluation's Director Dr Vinod P Patil, said, as quoted by ANI, "Students, research supervisors, external referees and other concerned stake holders are requested to note that the open defence vivas scheduled or to be scheduled till 31 March are postponed, till further notice." Maharashtra Government Shuts Down All Govt Offices For a Week Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Emergency Services to Remain Active.

Dr. Vinod P Patil, Director, Board of Examinations & Evaluation, University of Mumbai: All the concerned stake holders are requested to note that the last date for accepting online applications for online the PhD Entrance Test (PET) is extended upto 31st March 2020. #COVID19 https://t.co/k83UaJg1NX — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Apart from this, the University of Mumbai's Director said, "All the concerned stake holders are requested to note that the last date for accepting online applications for the PhD Entrance Test (PET) is extended upto 31st March 2020."

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had announced holidays for all government and private schools till March 31, while maintaining the class 10th and 12th exams will take place as per schedule. Also, Maharsahtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decided to shut all the government offices for a week amid the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken by the state CM as the total number of positive coronavirus cases reached 39. Also, a death was also confirmed by the state health ministry due to COVID-19.

Maharashtra currently has 39 COVID-19 positive cases, making it the highest in the country. On Tuesday, a 63-year-old COVID-19 patient who was under treatment at the Kasturba Hospital, died, making him the first such victim in Maharashtra and India's third reported death due to coronavirus. According to reports, the Mumbai-based man had a travel history to Dubai. Reports inform that the wife of the deceased is also a COVID-19 positive patient under treatment and her condition is described as 'stable'.