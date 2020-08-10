New Delhi, August 10: India recorded a single-day spike of 62,064 cases and 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the country's coronavirus tally jumped to 22,15,075, including 6,34,945 active cases on Monday morning. The number of cured, discharged patients have improved to 15,35,744. The death toll has mounted to 44,386 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry informed that the number of recoveries among coronavirus patients have crossed 1.5 million mark. In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also said the coronavirus infection remains concentrated in just 10 states that contribute to more than 80 percent of the new cases. India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 1.5 Million, Infection Remains Concentrated in 10 States, Says Health Ministry.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected states in the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases and the death toll crossing 17,367 cases.
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|831
|53
|500
|75
|20
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|85486
|832
|129615
|9151
|1939
|97
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|684
|36
|1430
|104
|3
|4
|Assam
|16983
|428
|40591
|1782
|140
|8
|5
|Bihar
|26669
|216
|48243
|3761
|382
|13
|6
|Chandigarh
|530
|1
|872
|52
|24
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3072
|70
|8582
|263
|89
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|417
|4
|1037
|23
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10667
|258
|129362
|1130
|4098
|16
|10
|Goa
|2332
|50
|5802
|207
|72
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|14386
|57
|52855
|1135
|2628
|23
|12
|Haryana
|6338
|195
|34031
|587
|474
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1169
|13
|2081
|127
|14
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7264
|4
|16667
|449
|459
|10
|15
|Jharkhand
|8816
|107
|8123
|732
|155
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|79773
|2079
|89238
|5006
|3091
|93
|17
|Kerala
|12152
|299
|20862
|1715
|106
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|416
|5
|1214
|20
|9
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8827
|112
|28353
|732
|977
|15
|20
|Maharashtra
|147355
|1466
|338362
|11081
|17367
|275
|21
|Manipur
|1697
|167
|1927
|1
|11
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|594
|4
|423
|12
|6
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|297
|20
|296
|7
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1785
|41
|896
|72
|7
|25
|Odisha
|13692
|87
|30242
|1544
|259
|12
|26
|Puducherry
|1989
|116
|3054
|140
|80
|5
|27
|Punjab
|7486
|135
|14880
|840
|562
|23
|28
|Rajasthan
|13387
|192
|37163
|968
|778
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|389
|58
|470
|64
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53481
|722
|232618
|5043
|4808
|118
|31
|Telengana
|22869
|301
|55999
|1669
|627
|12
|32
|Tripura
|1929
|51
|4176
|92
|41
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3322
|264
|5963
|232
|117
|5
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|46177
|1614
|69833
|2999
|2028
|47
|35
|West Bengal
|25486
|834
|65124
|2064
|2005
|51
|Total#
|628747
|9659
|1480884
|53879
|43379
|861
India is the third worst hit nation among the countries affected by coronavirus. According to reports, for the last six days, India has been reporting more novel Coronavirus infections than any other country in the world. Globally, over 19.5 million cases of coronavirus and 7.25 lakh deaths have been reported. Australia had its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic, with 19 fatalities in the state of Victoria.
