New Delhi, August 10: India recorded a single-day spike of 62,064 cases and 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the country's coronavirus tally jumped to 22,15,075, including 6,34,945 active cases on Monday morning.  The number of cured, discharged patients have improved to 15,35,744. The death toll has mounted to 44,386 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry informed that the number of recoveries among coronavirus patients have crossed 1.5 million mark. In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also said the coronavirus infection remains concentrated in just 10 states that contribute to more than 80 percent of the new cases. India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 1.5 Million, Infection Remains Concentrated in 10 States, Says Health Ministry.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected states in the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases and the death toll crossing 17,367 cases.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 831 53  500 75  20
2 Andhra Pradesh 85486 832  129615 9151  1939 97 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 684 36  1430 104  3
4 Assam 16983 428  40591 1782  140
5 Bihar 26669 216  48243 3761  382 13 
6 Chandigarh 530 872 52  24
7 Chhattisgarh 3072 70  8582 263  89
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 417 1037 23  2
9 Delhi 10667 258  129362 1130  4098 16 
10 Goa 2332 50  5802 207  72
11 Gujarat 14386 57  52855 1135  2628 23 
12 Haryana 6338 195  34031 587  474
13 Himachal Pradesh 1169 13  2081 127  14
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7264 16667 449  459 10 
15 Jharkhand 8816 107  8123 732  155
16 Karnataka 79773 2079  89238 5006  3091 93 
17 Kerala 12152 299  20862 1715  106
18 Ladakh 416 1214 20  9
19 Madhya Pradesh 8827 112  28353 732  977 15 
20 Maharashtra 147355 1466  338362 11081  17367 275 
21 Manipur 1697 167  1927 11
22 Meghalaya 594 423 12  6
23 Mizoram 297 20  296 0
24 Nagaland 1785 41  896 72  7
25 Odisha 13692 87  30242 1544  259 12 
26 Puducherry 1989 116  3054 140  80
27 Punjab 7486 135  14880 840  562 23 
28 Rajasthan 13387 192  37163 968  778 11 
29 Sikkim 389 58  470 64  1
30 Tamil Nadu 53481 722  232618 5043  4808 118 
31 Telengana 22869 301  55999 1669  627 12 
32 Tripura 1929 51  4176 92  41
33 Uttarakhand 3322 264  5963 232  117
34 Uttar Pradesh 46177 1614  69833 2999  2028 47 
35 West Bengal 25486 834  65124 2064  2005 51 
Total# 628747 9659  1480884 53879  43379 861 

India is the third worst hit nation among the countries affected by coronavirus. According to reports, for the last six days, India has been reporting more novel Coronavirus infections than any other country in the world. Globally, over 19.5 million cases of coronavirus and 7.25 lakh deaths have been reported. Australia had its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic, with 19 fatalities in the state of Victoria.

