New Delhi, August 10: India recorded a single-day spike of 62,064 cases and 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the country's coronavirus tally jumped to 22,15,075, including 6,34,945 active cases on Monday morning. The number of cured, discharged patients have improved to 15,35,744. The death toll has mounted to 44,386 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry informed that the number of recoveries among coronavirus patients have crossed 1.5 million mark. In a series of tweets, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also said the coronavirus infection remains concentrated in just 10 states that contribute to more than 80 percent of the new cases. India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 1.5 Million, Infection Remains Concentrated in 10 States, Says Health Ministry.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected states in the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases and the death toll crossing 17,367 cases.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 831 53 500 75 20 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 85486 832 129615 9151 1939 97 3 Arunachal Pradesh 684 36 1430 104 3 4 Assam 16983 428 40591 1782 140 8 5 Bihar 26669 216 48243 3761 382 13 6 Chandigarh 530 1 872 52 24 1 7 Chhattisgarh 3072 70 8582 263 89 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 417 4 1037 23 2 9 Delhi 10667 258 129362 1130 4098 16 10 Goa 2332 50 5802 207 72 2 11 Gujarat 14386 57 52855 1135 2628 23 12 Haryana 6338 195 34031 587 474 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 1169 13 2081 127 14 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7264 4 16667 449 459 10 15 Jharkhand 8816 107 8123 732 155 4 16 Karnataka 79773 2079 89238 5006 3091 93 17 Kerala 12152 299 20862 1715 106 4 18 Ladakh 416 5 1214 20 9 19 Madhya Pradesh 8827 112 28353 732 977 15 20 Maharashtra 147355 1466 338362 11081 17367 275 21 Manipur 1697 167 1927 1 11 1 22 Meghalaya 594 4 423 12 6 1 23 Mizoram 297 20 296 7 0 24 Nagaland 1785 41 896 72 7 25 Odisha 13692 87 30242 1544 259 12 26 Puducherry 1989 116 3054 140 80 5 27 Punjab 7486 135 14880 840 562 23 28 Rajasthan 13387 192 37163 968 778 11 29 Sikkim 389 58 470 64 1 30 Tamil Nadu 53481 722 232618 5043 4808 118 31 Telengana 22869 301 55999 1669 627 12 32 Tripura 1929 51 4176 92 41 4 33 Uttarakhand 3322 264 5963 232 117 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 46177 1614 69833 2999 2028 47 35 West Bengal 25486 834 65124 2064 2005 51 Total# 628747 9659 1480884 53879 43379 861

India is the third worst hit nation among the countries affected by coronavirus. According to reports, for the last six days, India has been reporting more novel Coronavirus infections than any other country in the world. Globally, over 19.5 million cases of coronavirus and 7.25 lakh deaths have been reported. Australia had its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic, with 19 fatalities in the state of Victoria.

