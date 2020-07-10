Mumbai, July 10: In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the local administration in Aurangabad have called for Janata Curfew from July 10 to 18. According to an ANI update, the streets wear a deserted look as the city starts with Janta Curfew from today. Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad said, "I thank people of Aurangabad for their cooperation. We believe that the nine-day long curfew will help us slow down the spread of COVID-19."

Prasad on Wednesday mentioned that the curfew would be implemented in the strictest possible manner and all arterial roads will be monitored closely. He further added that no one would be allowed to distribute ration or food packets during the "Janata curfew".An Action would be taken against people driving around without permission, he said. India Reports 475 Deaths & Highest Single-Day Spike of 26,506 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Inches Closer to 8-Lakh Mark.

Streets Wear Deserted Look As 9-Day Curfew Starts From Today :

Maharashtra: Streets wear a deserted look in Aurangabad as the city observes 'janta curfew'. Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad says, "I thank people of Aurangabad for their cooperation. We believe that the nine-day long curfew will help us slow down the spread of COVID-19." pic.twitter.com/HPmBPMkdzV — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in India affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 2,30,599 cases and 9,667 people have died so far. India reported 475 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 26,506 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Thursday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).