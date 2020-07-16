The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the class 12 HSC result 2020 today. After a long wait, the students finally got their results, and they can check their marks online, by visiting the official websites; mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. Along with these websites, the 12th HSC Result 2020 will also be made available at third-party sites such as examresults.net. According to MSBSHSE, 90.66% students qualified the 12th board exams this year. In this article, we bring you Maharashtra HSC result 2020 passing percentage, top performing districts and overall statistics.

HSC Result 2020 Statistics

No of candidates appeared- 12,81712

Overall passing percentage - 90.66%

Girls passing percentage - 93.88%

Boys passing percentage - 88.04%

Stream Wise

Science stream - 96.93%

Arts stream - 82.63%

Commerce stream - 91.27%

Vocational stream - 86.07%

Top districts

Konkan - 95.89%

Pune - 92.5%

Amravati-92.9%

Kolhapur-92.42%

Nagpur- 91.65%

How to Check HSC 12th Result 2020?

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link of Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2020.

Enter roll number of the student and submit.

Your HSC 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Click and download the same for future reference.

Now that the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 is declared, SSC students must be ready, as the board is expected to announce the same by the end of this month. As of now, no official confirmation on MSBHSE SSC Result 2020 date and time, has been made. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites, as any updates will be shared there.

