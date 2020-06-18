Manabadi TS Intermediate Result 2020 Declared: Check Telangana TSBIE Class 11 and Class 12 Board Exam Scores Online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has finally declared the Manabadi TS Intermediate Result 2020. Students who were waiting eagerly for the scores can now check the TS Class 11 and 12 board exam result 2020 at the official websites; tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. Due to the heavy traffic on the board website; the results page might take time to respond. In such a case, students are advised to stay and recheck later. They can also check the TSBIE Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Result 2020 at the third-party website; examresults.net.

Over the past few days, there have been growing speculations over the TS Intermediate results. The board official ending all the assumptions, on June 17 confirmed the TS Inter Result 2020 date and time, after TSBIE sectary Omar Jaleel’s meeting with education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

As the TS Inter Result 2020 is out, the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year toppers, TS Intermediate pass percentage and other result statistics are declared as well. Meanwhile, the students can follow the steps below to check their TS Intermediate Result 2020 from the official websites of TSBIE.

How to Check TS Intermediate Class 11 and Class 12 Board Exam Result?

Visit the official websites; tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in .

. On the homepage of the TSBIE website, you will find the result link stating, ‘TSBIE Intermediate Result March 2020.’

Click on that link; you will be guided to the result page. Now, enter your roll number and submit.

Your TSBIE Inter Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

It is important to note here that the TSBIE Intermediate Result 2020 mark sheets will be available later. Students can contact their respective schools or teachers to know when they will make the 1st year and 2nd year mark sheets available. Those who could not clear the TS Inter exam, can now appear in the supplementary examinations.

