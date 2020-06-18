Manabadi TS Intermediate Result 2020 Announced: 68.86% Pass Inter 2nd Year, Check Telangana TSBIE Merit List and Result Statistics Here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the class 11 and class 12 Intermediate Result 2020 today, June 18. Candidates who appeared in this year’s board exams can visit the official websites; tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in to check their marks scored in the respective examination. Besides, the TSBIE Inter Result 2020 is also available on third-party sites such as examresults.net. With the release of the TS Intermediate Result 2020, the merit list is also announced. According to the board official, 68.86% students passed the class 12 board exams, while 60.01% qualified the Inter 1st year exam. In this article, we bring you the TS Inter 2020 merit list, toppers names and overall statistics of Telangana class 11 and class 12 board exam result 2020.

TS Inter 1st year: Result Statistics

Total number of students - 4,80,555

Passing percentage - 60.01%

Total number of boys - 2,36,450

Passing percentage - 52.31%

Total number of girls - 2,44,105

Passing percentage - 67.47%

TS Inter 2nd year: Result Statistics

Total Number of students - 4,11,651

Passing percentage - 68.86%

Total number of boys - 1,98,510

Passing percentage - 62.11%

Total number of girls - 2,13,121

Passing percentage - 75.15%

How to Check TS Intermediate Class 11 and Class 12 Board Exam Result?

Visit the official websites; tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in .

. On the homepage of the TSBIE website, you will find the result link stating, ‘TSBIE Intermediate Result March 2020.’

Click on that link; you will be guided to the result page. Now, enter your roll number and submit.

Your TSBIE Inter Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

As the TS Inter Result 2020 is declared, students who could not clear the board exam can now appear in the supplementary exam, the schedule of which is expected to be announced soon.

