The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) have declared the class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) result today, July 14, 2020. The MBSE HSSC 2020 result for Arts, Science and Commerce are available at the official website of mbse.edu.in. Along with the result, the merit list of class 12 Mizoram board exam has also been released on the same website. In case, students are unable to access their MBSE HSSLC result 2020 at the above-mentioned website, because of heavy traffic, they can visit examresults.net to check their marks. Along with MBSE HSSLC result 2020, the scores of class 10 compartmental exam have also been released. In this article, find out the steps to download the Mizoram 12th board exam result 2020. MSBSHSE Likely to Declare Class 12th Results on July 14 or 15, 10th Results by Month-End.

This year, because of the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown, the MBSE HSSLC board exams 2020 was suspended. The pending papers for arts, science and commerce stream were held from July 1 to July 3, maintaining social distance protocols. The class 12 pending exams were Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science. CBSE Class 12th Results 2020 Declared: Here's How Students Can View Their Mark Sheets on DigiLocker App.

How to Check MBSE HSSLC Result 2020?

Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in .

. On the homepage, go to the ‘Results’ section.

You will be directed to a new page.

Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB) and submit the information.

Your Mizoram HSLC result 2020 will appear in the computer screen.

Check your marks and download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Mizoram board had already declared the class 10 board exam results in 2020. As per the official statistics, a total of 12,324 students passed 10th board exam 2020, calculating a pass percentage of 68.33 per cent.

