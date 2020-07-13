New Delhi, July 13: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the class 12 board exam results. Students can check the results on the official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Meanwhile, mark sheets of class 12th are available on Digilocker app. On July 10, the board had sent messages to registered mobile numbers of students asking them to download the DigiLocker app on their phones so as to access their mark sheet.

Students can also download their mark sheets from digilocker.gov.in. Students are required to use their roll numbers as a security pin to access their mark sheets. In addition to the official sites, the CBSE 12th result 2020 can also be accessed on the third-party sites such as examresults.net. CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared: 88.78% Pass, Know Overall Statistics for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Here.

Steps which students need to follow to access their mark sheets on Digi Locker:

Students can download the app or log into digilocker.gov.in Then use the registered mobile number with CBSE board to log in, An OTP would be sent, use that OTP to login to the DigiLocker account Students can also access their DigiLocker account by registering through their Aadhar Card number. Students will be prompted to use the last six digits of their CBSE Roll number as the security pin. In the final step, students can check and download their CBSE Digital Mark Sheet from the dashboard.

This year, around 11.92 lakh students appeared for the exams. Around 88.78 percent of candidates cleared this year. There won’t be any toppers list due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. A total of 92.15 percent of girls cleared the exams, while boys passing percentage was 86.19. Trivandrum recorded the highest passing percentage of 97.67.

