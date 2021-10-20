New Delhi, October 20: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examinations or RAS Prelims Exams 2021. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have applied for the RAS exam can visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to view and download their admit cards for the same. Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Scores Online at mahresult.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 27, 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards by logging in to the official website with their required credentials. The hall tickets will carry important information and details regarding the examination such as date, time and venue of the test among others. Scroll down to know how to download RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021. TS Inter Hall Ticket 2021 for First Year Exams Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Here Is How To Download RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the home page click on the link for the admit card

A new web page will appear

Enter required credentials to login

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. In case of any discrepancies in the hall ticket, queries or confusions, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions and guidelines given in the admit card.

