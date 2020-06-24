New Delhi, June 24: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to announce the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2019 on its official website ssc.nic.in on Wednesday. All the candidates, appeared for the SSC CGL Tier 1 2019-20 Exam, will be able to check the results on the SSC website once it is uploaded.

Earlier, the SSC conducted the SSC CGL Tier 1 2019-20 exams from March 2 to March 11, 2020. For the smooth conduct of examinations, SSC had set 131 exam centre across the country. The applicants who clear the SSC CGL Tier 1 2019-20 exams will become eligible to appear for the SSC CGL Tier 2 2019-20 Exam, which is scheduled from October 14 to 17, 2020, at various exam centres. SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2019 Application Status Released, Here Are Steps to Check It.

Here's how to download and check SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 Result:

1) Visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

2) Click on SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 Result.

3) Enter the credentials like roll number, age limit, captcha and submit button.

4) The SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 Result will be displayed.

After these steps, candidates can download and take a printout of the result for future reference. Tier II and Tier III exam will be held from June 22 to 25. The exams are conducted to fill various Group C and Group D positions.

