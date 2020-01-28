SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2019 Application Status Released, Here Are Steps to Check It

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

New Delhi, January 28: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, January 28, released application status for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2019-20 Posts for SSC North Western Region (NWR) Chandigarh. Candidates who have applies for CGL Exam can check whether their applications have been accepted or rejected by the commission by visiting the SSC regional website. BPSSC Bihar Police Prelims Result 2019–20 Declared: Nearly 50,000 Qualified for Next Stage Exam, Check Your Scores Online at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The other regional websites will also provide the link soon to confirm the application status for SSC CGL Tier 1 examination. Here is the direct link to check application status for North Western Region Chandigarh. Madras University Result 2019–20 for November and December Exam to Be Declared Soon Online.

How to check SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2019 Application Status?

Visit the official regional website of SSC Click on the link to search status You can check Application Status by entering Registered ID/Roll No, Mother's name and date of birth. If you don't remember your Registered ID/Roll No, you can enter your name, Mother's name and date of birth. Click on "Search Status" and your SSC CGL Tier I exam 2019 application will be displayed.

The SSC CGL Tier I exam 2019 will be conducted fro March 2 to March 11, 2020. Tier II and Tier III exam will be held from June 22 to 25. The exams are conducted to fill various Group C and Group D positions.