Mumbai, June 5: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) released the TBSE 10th and 12th Exam Results today, June 5. The education department of the Tripura Government announced the Tripura Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam results at around 12 noon. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations can visit the official website of Tripura Board or TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in to check and download their results.

Earlier, Dr Dulal Dey, secretary of TBSE said, "Tripura Board of Secondary Education president will declare results of Class 10, 12, Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim on June 5 at 12 pm via a press conference at the TBSE office". Besides the official website of TBSE, students can also check their Class 10 and 12 exam results by visiting tbresults.tripura.gov.in. NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Released at neet.nta.nic.in; NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key, Candidates Can Raise Objections Till June 6, Know Steps To Download.

How To Check TBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE at tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023" link

Step 3: Enter using your login details

Step 4: Now, click on submit

Step 5: Your TBSE Class 10th and 12th results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

This year, the TBSE Class 10th or Madhyamik board exams were held from March 16 to April 18 at various examination centres across the state. On the other hand, the Class 12 or Higher Secondary exams were conducted from March 15 to April 19. As per TBSE officials, around 38,116 students appeared for the Class 10 board examination. CUET UG Admit Card 2023 for June 5 to 8 Exam Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How To Download Hall Ticket.

Meanwhile, a total of 33,435 students undertook the Class 12 board examination in Tripura. While 162 centres were set up for Class 10 exams, the Class 12 exams were held at 112 centres across the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2023 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).