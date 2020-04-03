TOEFL, GRE Exams 2020 Will Now be Taken at Home Globally Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

New Delhi, April 3: Global exams like TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home except in mainland China and Iran in view of the COVID-19 situation across the globe, according to the Educational Testing Service (ETS). The tests had been suspended across the globe following the coronavirus outbreak. UGC NET 2020, JNUEE 2020 And Other Exam Dates Update: NTA Issues Revised Dates For Submitting Applications; Check Full List.

"At-home solutions will now be worldwide for test takers who have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Both TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home till the situation is conducive for tests to be conducted at centres," Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program, told PTI. JEE Advanced 2020 Postponed by IIT Delhi Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

"Precautions are being taken to ensure that the tests students will take from home meet the highest standards for validity, reliability and security. These tests employ multiple best-in-class security measures that use both real-time human monitoring and artificial intelligence technology," he added.

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), are crucial exams for admissions in top universities across the globe.