Hyderabad, October 23: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2020 (TS ICET) results have been postponed. The TS ICET 2020 results will now be declared on November 2 at 3:30 pm. The result was scheduled to be declared today. Kakatiya University conducted the TS ICET 2020 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Candidates can check the result on the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in. The final answer key will also be released on November 2. The TS ICET exam was held on September 30 and October 1. As per the official statement, candidates are required to secure 25 percent marks in the test.

It was initially scheduled to be conducted on July 1. However, The PIL filed was before the high court on June 9. In the PIL, the petitioner questioned the proposal of conducting the entrance tests amid coronavirus pandemic. The exam was then postponed.

Notably, the TS ICET – 2020 is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2020-21. Candidates scoring above cut-off marks will be allotted state-wise ranks in the order of merit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).