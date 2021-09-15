Hyderabad, September 15: Andhra Pradesh’s State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on Wednesday declared AP POLYCET Result 2021. Candidates appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2021 can check their results on the official site - polycetap.nic.in. Aspirants can also download their rank cards from the website. ICAI CA Final And Foundation Exam Results 2021 Declared at icai.nic.in, icai.org; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

For checking AP POLYCET 2021 results, candidates need to login with their credentials. The exam was conducted on September 1, 2021, at various centres across the state following the COVID-19 protocols. Candidates need to score a minimum of 25 percent marks in the exam to be declared pass. There are total 120 marks. JEE Main Result 2021 for Session 4 Announced, Candidates Can Check Their Scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Check Result Online.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official site of AP POLYCET - polycetap.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on AP POLYCET Result 2021 link.

Enter your login credentials

Click on submit.

The result and rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the page for future use. The AP POLYCET exam is conducted every year by the SBTET for admission to diploma courses in the various polytechnics in Andhra Pradesh. Rank will be assigned to the candidates on the basis of the marks obtained in the written exam.

