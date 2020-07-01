The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education (UPBME) has declared the UP Maadarsa board exam results 2020 today, July 1, 2020. The scores are available at the official website of UPBME; madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. The board has released the results for Munshi, Maulvi (Secondary), Alim (Senior Secondary), Kamil and Fazil Exams today. Because of the pandemic, the UP Madarsa board result 2020 is made available online only, for now. In this article below, we provide quick steps as to how and where you can check your UPBME class 10 and class 12 board exams 2020 scores.

A few days ago, UP board declared the results for both class 10 and class 12 students. Now students who have appeared in the Munshi or Maulvi and alim or amil exam have got their results. Every year, lakhs of students appear in the UP Madarsa board exams. To check the UP Madarsa board exam result 2020, candidates are required to select the class and enter the roll number in the UP Madarsa board result link provided on the website. Below are quick steps through which students can check their UP Madarsa 10th and 12th board exam result 2020.

How to Check UP Madarsa Board Exam Result?

Visit the official website of UPBME, madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

Under the ‘examination result,’ tab click on ‘annual exam result 2020,’ link.

You will be guided to a new page.

Select your branch and enter UP Madarsa board roll number.

After submitting the details, the UP Madarsa board result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

This year, the UP Madarsa board exams 2020 was stated in the month of February and continued till March 5, 2020. According to reports, this year, over 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Madarsa board exams.

