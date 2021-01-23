New Delhi, January 23: The results of Indian Economic Services and Indian Statistical Services were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can check the result on the official website - upsc.gov.in. The exam was held in October last year. Aspirants, who have cleared the exam have to appear for interview/personality test. UPSC SO- Steno LDCE 2015 Result Declared by Union Public Service Commission; Candidates Can Check Results on Official Website - upsc.gov.in.

Candidates will have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online at upsconline.nic.in. The form has to be filled from February 2 to 12 (till 6 pm). The required documents and certificates have to be submitted online to appear for the next round i.e., interview. However, the schedule of the next round has not yet been announced. UPSC CDS Exam-II 2019 OTA Final Results Declared at Official Website - upsc.gov.in; 241 Candidates Cleared The Examination.

Follow Steps to Check Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link - "UPSC IES, ISS Result 2020".

A new tab will open containing the PDF file of selected roll numbers.

Click on the link of the PDF file.

Candidates can check their results.

The UPSC notification reads, "The candidature of these candidates is PROVISIONAL subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test." Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality

Test, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time.

