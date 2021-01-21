New Delhi, January 21: The result of the Combined SO-Steno LDCE, 2015 exam was declared by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday. The result was declared on the official website - upsc.gov.in. A total of 450 candidates cleared the written examination. UPSC Civil Exam Age Limit for Students of General Category Reduced to 26 Years? PIB Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

The UPSC has uploaded a PDF file containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates. The official notification of the UPSC reads, "The candidature of all these candidates is purely "PROVISIONAL" subject to review at the stage of evaluation of service records. If at any stage of the examination process, a candidate is found to be not eligible for the year 2015, his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled."

Steps to Download The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link - “UPSC SO- Steno LDCE 2015 result”.

A new tab will open containing the PDF file of selected roll numbers.

Click on the link of the PDF file.

Candidates can check their results.

The exam was conducted in October 2015. The mark-sheets of candidates, who have not qualified, will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result. Their result will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

