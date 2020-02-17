West Bengal Madhyamik Board Exam 2020: WB Class 10 Examination Starts Tomorrow

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will conduct their annual state board exams from tomorrow, February 18, 2020. While class 12 Uchcha Madhyamil board exam 2020 is slated to start in March, 10th examinations will begin from tomorrow at many centres across the state. The West Bengal Madhyamik board exam 2020 or WB Class 10 board exam will continue till February 27 with Optional Elective subjects being the last examination. Candidates will get an additional 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam to read the question paper in detail. WB Madhyamik exam 2020 date sheet is available at the official website; wbbse.org. MSBSHSE 12th Examinations to Begin From Tomorrow, Check Important Instructions Here.

A lot of measures have been taken by the state government to ensure smooth conduct of the board exam 2020. The board has restricted the use of mobile phones for teachers inside the examination hall. Only four appointed persons from WBBSE—officer-in-charge, centre secretary, venue supervisor and additional venue supervisor will be allowed to carry any electronic gadget at the examination venue. Again, the latest report states that the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBSCB) has put a ban on the loudspeaker to curb noise pollution. The Kolkata Police issued WhatsApp numbers for students to complain against loud music.

The West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik exam for class 12 will begin from March 12 to March 27, 2020. Students must carry the WB Admit Card to the examination hall; otherwise, they will not be allowed to appear in the exam.