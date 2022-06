Panaji, June 1: A dead infant was found abandoned in a garbage bin outside a residential apartment in the Baina area of South Goa on Wednesday afternoon.

Senior officials informed that the police are investigating the case, who have reached the spot.

Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar, who visited the site, told IANS that the municipality garbage collection worker found the dead infant while he was segregating the garbage outside the residential apartment.

"So far it is not clear who abandoned the dead infant into the garbage bin. Police are investigating," he said.

Police were unwilling to offer more information for now.

