Ahmedabad, October 17: Around 250 Congress delegates out of the total 407 in Gujarat have so far voted for the polls underway on Monday to elect the next All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, a party spokesperson said. Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Shashi Tharoor are in the race for the top party post. Congress President Elections: Voting Begins in Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor Contest.

Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and former state chief Amit Chavda were among those who exercised their franchise at the state party headquarters in Paldi area of the city. There was a queue of voters in the morning. Around 250 delegates, including senior state Congress leaders, cast their votes till 1.30 pm, party spokesperson Alok Sharma said. Congress President Elections 2022: Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Cast Their Vote at AICC Office in Delhi (Watch Video).

Voting began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters in Delhi and at the party's polling booths in state offices across the country. Kharge is considered the favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change. Both the candidates had visited Ahmedabad recently to garner support for the election.