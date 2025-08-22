Kenya National Football Team vs Madagascar National Football Team African Nations Championship 2025 Live Streaming: The Kenya national football team will take on Madagascar in the much-awaited quarter-final of the African Nations Championship 2025. Kenya is coming into this contest after topping the Group A charts. With home advantage, the debutants can write even more history with a victory. Madagascar, on the other hand, has experience in this tournament. They finished third at the 2022 edition in Algeria. Is Andre Onana Leaving Manchester United in 2025-26 Summer Transfer Window? Will David de Gea Return? Here's What We Know.

Kenya and Madagascar will be facing each other for the 12th time, and their first since 2019, which ended in a 1-0 win for the former. Madagascar has secured five victories as compared to Kenya's four. The two nations have played out two draws. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the details about the Kenya vs Madagascar African Nations Championship 2025 quarter-final clash can scroll down below.

Kenya vs Madagascar African Nations Championship 2025 Quarter-Final Match Details

Match Kenya vs Madagascar Date Friday August 22 Time 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Moi International Sports Centre in Kenya Live Streaming, Telecast Details Not Available

When is Kenya vs Madagascar African Nations Championship 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Kenya national football team are set to face Madagascar football team in the quarter-final of the African Nations Championship 2025. The Kenya vs Madagascar football match will be hosted at the Moi International Sports Complex in Nairobi, Kenya and will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time (IST). Neymar Jr Presented With Commemorative Jersey for Completing 250 Appearances for Santos FC Ahead of Santos vs Vasco da Gama Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kenya vs Madagascar African Nations Championship Quarter-Final 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Kenya vs Madagascar African Nations Championship 2025 quarter-final match live on any TV channel. For the Kenya vs Madagascar African Nations Championship 2025 match online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kenya vs Madagascar African Nations Championship 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official streaming partner of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India. Fans in India will not be able to watch the Kenya vs Madagascar match live streaming. It will be a hard-fought battle between two quality teams. However, Kenya will the clash 2-1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2025 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).