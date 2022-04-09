Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification has been released for various posts of Assistant Engineer, Lecturer and applications have been invited to fill up 11 posts. Candidates can apply on the official website - upsc.gov.in.

The last date for UPSC Recruitment 2022 registrations for these posts is April 28, 2022. It must be noted that applications can be submitted only online and not through any other way. The recruitment is being done to fill these posts - Assistant Engineer, Lecturer, Junior Technical Officer, Assistant Director. BPSC Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended Till April 18, Apply for 107 Assistant Town Planning Supervisor Posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check Details

Candidates can check the details of vacancies, departments and number of posts that are available. All the required information and steps to apply are given below.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (NQA): 5 Posts

Junior Technical Officer: 2 Posts

Lecturer (Chinese): 1 Post

Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour): 1 Post

Assistant Director in Computer & System Division: 1 Post

Assistant Director (Engineering): 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Eligibility criteria vary for all the positions, thus read the detailed recruitment notification here to know the eligibility.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in Under the Recruitment tab, click on the notification for relevant advertisement. Select the post and then start filling the application form. Upload the documents as asked and pay the requisite fees. Click on submit and print a copy of the application form for future references.

Candidates applying for these 11 vacancies under UPSC Recruitment 2022 have to pay Rs. 25 as the application fee. However, the official notice reads, "No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee."

