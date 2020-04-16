Indian Railways Ran First Passenger Train From Bombay to Thane on April 16 in 1853; Know More About The Train And The Journey

Indian Railways' first passenger train. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@@RailMinIndia)

Mumbai, April 16: India's first passenger train ran on April 16, 1853 at 3:35 pm between Bori Bandar station in Mumbai (old Bombay) to Thane. Today after exactly 167 years, Indian Railways is marking the date of the launch of railways not only in Indian Sub-continent, but for the entire Asia.

The first passenger train of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway left the Bori Bandar station in Bombay for Thane, with an aim to cover the distance of 21 miles, which is 33.8 kilometres. The passenger train began its journey at 3.35 pm and took 57 minutes to cover the total distance. IRCTC Will Refund Full Fare for Train Tickets Reserved Till May 3, Says Indian Railways After Announcing Suspension of Services Due to Lockdown Extension.

In its fist journey, the train used three steam locomotives -- Sahib, Sindh and Sultan -- to cover the distance between Bombay (now Mumbai and Thane). It is to be known that in Bori Bandar, Mumbai Victoria Terminus was constructed, whose name was later changed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Also, the Great Indian Peninsula Railway has now become Central Railways.

To remember this day, Union Ministry of Railways shared an image of the train. It took to Twitter and wrote, "Today, 167 years ago with the zeal of 'never to stop', the wheels of the first passenger train from Mumbai to Thane started rolling. For the first time, passenger services are stopped for your safety. Stay indoor & make the nation victorious. Artistic impression of first train."

Here's the tweet:

Today, 167 years ago with the zeal of 'never to stop', the wheels of the first passenger train from Mumbai to Thane started rolling For the first time, passenger services are stopped for your safety Stay indoor & make the nation victorious Artistic impression of first train pic.twitter.com/8K8L2y2mfO — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2020

However, Indian Railways have halted the passenger services till May 3 amid the coronavirus lockdown. In the meantime, Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 tally jumped to 12, 380 on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The death toll has mounted to 414 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.