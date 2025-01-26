Kolkata, February 26: Local authorities are announcing the Kolkata Fatafat Result, also known as Kolkata FF Result, of Sunday, January 26. Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF is a Satta Matka-style lottery, organised exclusively in Kolkata, capital of West Bengal. Interested persons must present physically in Kolkata to participate in this lottery game. Online portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in display the Kolkata Fatafat Result. One can also find the winning numbers in the Kolkata FF Result Chart of January 26 given below.

A total of 10 rounds, also known as bazis, are held daily as part of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery. The result of all eight rounds played during the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game, including Kolkata Fatafat Morning Result, Kolkata Fatafat Evening Result and Kolkata Fatafat Night Result, is announced every 90 minutes, starting from 10 AM. The last round's winning numbers are declared at 8:30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 26, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

How Kolkata Fatafat Lottery Is Played

Like Satta Matka games, those participating in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery games place bets on numbers of their choice. Once the draw takes place, winning numbers of each round is announced. Although betting and gambling are illegal in India, lotteries are allowed in at least 13 states as well as in Kolkata. Some lotteries are run by the state governments and private players conduct the other games. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

LatestLY strongly advises against participating in betting and gambling activities. One must know that lottery games and other forms of gambling involve significant financial risks. Engaging in such activities can have serious consequences, including financial instability, debt and emotional distress.

