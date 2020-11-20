Mumbai, November 20: Maharashtra Lottery results will be declared online today on the lottery.maharashtra.gov.in. People who have purchased the lottery tickets for Rajshree Lottery can visit the official website and check if they are lucky enough to win the state lottery lucky draw. The Maharashtra State Lottery is organised by the state government of Maharashtra to curb the practice of gambling in the state. The widely spoken about lottery in Maharashtra is the Rajshree Lottery. To know the detailed information about the Rajshree lottery in Maharashtra, people should contact the official website and check for the authentic information.

The Maharashtra government organizes lottery lottery on all days of the week except Sundays. A total of 10 draws are held every week since October. There are 6 weekly and 4 mini lottery draws, totaling to 10. The details of this draw are as per the table below. In the Maharashtra lotteries that are held on a weekly basis in the state, as many as 19 people can become lakhpatis every week. There are as many as 2,79,138 prizes worth Rs 1,80,10,000.

Rajshree Lottery in Maharashtra (Photo Credits: Maharashtra State Lottery Results)

Individuals who wish to take part in the Rajshri Lottery should be of 18 years and above. For this people will have to visit the official Maharashtra Lottery website of Rajshri Lottery. Lotteries work on a random-probability module and holds significance for a vast section of citizens in India. Several state-run lotteries are being organised that gives people an amazing chance to try their fortunes. As lotteries are a matter of luck, majority of the lottery participants are left empty-handed but the the ones who end up bagging the prize can see it as a dream come true!

