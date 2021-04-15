Central Railway is already running regular special trains to various destinations across the country out of which many trains are towards destinations in North and East.

To cater to the extra rush of passengers in the ensuing summer, apart from regular special trains Central Railway has so far run 76 summer special trains towards destinations in North and East during the period from 7.4.2021 to 15.4.2021 from Mumbai/Pune/Solapur area. Read: Mumbai: Passenger Rush Outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus After Maharashtra Govt Announced Restrictions, Central Railway Asks People Not To Panic.

Special trains are planned based on the rush behaviour towards destinations as constant watch is kept and announced to clear the extra rush. 154 more summer special trains are announced for the period from mid-April to first week of May 2021 from Mumbai/Pune to destinations in North and East. Additional summer special trains will be announced in due course of time.

Additional special trains between Mumbai-Danapur and Pune-Bhagalpur:

Passengers are requested to book their tickets through www.irctc.co.in and follow regular advertisements about special trains that are announced & social media for regular updates.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.

Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

