New Delhi, June 4: The new ITR e-filing portal is set to roll out live from 7 June. The new portal aims to provide convenience and a seamless experience. The new e-filing portal 2.0 is said to be mobile friendly and consists of a pre-filled ITR form for a simplified filing process. The existing portal will remain non-operational till 6 June to prepare for the launch new income tax e-filing portal.

The I-T department was aware users facing troubles regarding ITR filing and refunds. 'Since we are transitioning to the new e-filing portal, our website & support services shall remain unavailable from 1st to 6th June 2021. We are, therefore, unable to provide updated information regarding your concerns at the moment. Your patience is appreciated,' the tax department tweeted.

We are moving to an all-new e-Filing portal with exciting features, from 7th June, 2021. We thank you for your patience and appreciate the trust you have placed in us. You come first, always. Stay Tuned!#NewPortal #eFiling #EasingCompliance pic.twitter.com/aFHw36oQAJ — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 4, 2021

The new features, according to Mint, involve the integration of the portal with immediate processing of ITRs for quick refunds to the taxpayers.

Look at the features of the new e-filing portal.

1. The new e-filing portal is integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns which will help issue quick refunds to taxpayers.

2. Single dashboard for follow-up action like interactions, uploads and pending actions.

3. Taxpayers will get free of cost ITR preparation software available both online and offline. The software aims to minimize data entry effort.

4. New call centre is set up to provide immediate assistance to taxpayer queries.

5. All the important income tax e-filing portal functions on the desktop will also be available on mobile app that will be enabled subsequently for full anytime access on a mobile network.

A new online tax payment system on the new portal will be enabled subsequently with multiple new payment options using net banking, UPI, credit card and RTGS/NEFT from any account of the taxpayer in any bank, for easy payment of taxes. The income tax department requests the patience of all taxpayers and other stakeholders during the switchover to the new e-filing portal and the subsequent initial period while they get familiarized with the new system.

