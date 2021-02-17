Neymar Jr might have been away from the match against Barcelona in the Champions League 2021. This was the round-of-16 match where the two teams competed against each other. But this did not mean that the PSG star was not watching the match and he slammed Barca’s first penalty. Neymar Jr took to social media and slammed Barcelona’s penalty in the first half. But after posted the tweet, Neymar Jr deleted the post from his social media to avoid controversy. Many of them believed that the penalty adjudged to Barcelona was a bad decision and Neymar Jr was also one of them. Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets an Autographed Jersey From Kylian Mbappe After PSG Star Slams a Hat-Trick Against Barcelona in UCL 2021 (See Pic).

But soon when Lionel Messi came to take the shot, the Brazilian footballer deleted the tweet from his social media. But this netizen had the snapshot of the tweet and thus he posted the same on social media. Messi scored a goal for Barcelona by converting a penalty into a goal at the 27th minute of the match. The scoreboard read 1-1 as the teams headed for the half-time. Post this, Kylian Mbappe was the one who chipped in with a couple of goals. Moise Kean chipped in with the fourth goal.

Here’s the tweet deleted by Neymar:

When Messi scored the penalty, Neymar delete the Tweet 😂 #BarcaPsgpic.twitter.com/zIWDvEeAfq — Fianso (@LeoBarca1899) February 16, 2021

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was quite dejected with the loss and pointed out that they have had issues with their defence. "They proved physically to be very superior to us," Koeman said. The team will face PSG once again in the second leg of the match.

