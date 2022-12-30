Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL), which is one of the Asia's largest emergency medical service providers and one of the fastest-growing comprehensive healthcare solution providers in India who operates around 3300 ambulance under 108 Emergency Services. " Ziqitza experts observed that the number of traffic accidents during winter fog in India is on the rise, leading to an increase in fatalities. It has been hurting crucial aspects such as the quality of emergency services and how important road safety is for people.

We believe it is of paramount importance. But do we genuinely consider road safety that important while driving the vehicle too? If yes, then let’s have a sense of responsibility while driving the vehicles by following the precautions while driving in fog and winter roads.

If you are stuck, follow these tips to make it back to safety.

Watch your speed: You may be going faster than we realize. If so, reduce speed gradually and avoid passing, changing lanes and crossing traffic. Be seen: Use your low-beam headlights. High-beams reflect off the moisture droplets in the fog, making it harder to see. Always have your tail-lights and blinkers on so that other drivers can spot your car and maintain safe distance. Fog lights Must be on & functional: Most cars in India don’t have fog lights, make sure you install one. Reduce the distractions in your vehicle. For example, turn off your cell phone and radio. Roll down your window to help you hear other traffic on the road. Drive closer to the kerb and follow the magnetic blinkers on the side of the road. Keep a sensible amount of space between your car and the car in front. Less distance gives you lesser time to react when things go wrong. Keep your Vehicle heater On : Fog outside will often cause condensation inside. 8. Check that your windscreen and windows are clean, and that your light indicators are working. Similar Road safety training programs were conducted by Ziqitza Rajasthan in the past. Check that your windscreen and windows are clean, and that your light indicators are working. Similar Road safety training programs were conducted by Ziqitza Health Care Limited in the past. Blow the horn frequently on foggy roads, especially while changing lanes and at turns. Needless to say, don’t drink and drive. Pull over to the side of the road if you have no visibility. Turn on your emergency flashers, in addition to keeping your low-beam headlights on.

Given the scenario, Jitendra Sharma, Head- Government Business at Ziqitza Healthcare, Companies providing emergency medical care have a huge role in reducing the impact. Ziqitza Health Care Ltd. (ZHL), a company that's part of Public-Private Partnership with the Indian Government, provides ambulances with state-of-the-art technology across multiple states in India. We strive to provide international standards of emergency medical care by facilitating helpline number 108 in multiple locations across India. Fog can be a major hazard on the road. It can reduce visibility to less than 50 meters, making it difficult to see other vehicles or pedestrians. Driving in foggy days can be a real hazard, we suggest you apply all the necessary precautions when driving into such conditions. Stay away from driving in fog.

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL) is the leading provider of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in India over the past 17 years. Ziqitza is a well-established corporate entity in primary healthcare services in India and the Gulf and has served 48 million people of India till date. Ziqitza Limited has not only witnessed but also partnered the dramatic change in the EMS scenario in India.

Our clients include hospitals, the Government and corporate clients in India & Gulf for varied EMS requirements like Ambulances, Medical Mobile units, telemedicine, and helplines. ZHL Rajasthan & Ziqitza limited Rajasthan also have appreciate Dr. Datar & his Expert team at Ziqitza Healthcare ltd for the observations made for the Road safety work environment solutions.