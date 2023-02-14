Delhi, February 14: February 14, 2023 marks the fourth-year of the deadly Pulwama attack that shook whole India. As many as 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in Pulwama district after a 22-year-old suicide bomber affiliated with a Pakistan-based terror organisation rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of security forces.

The suicide bomber was identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad's Adil Ahmed Dar who had rammed his vehicle into a bus with the CRPF convoy. India blamed neighbouring Pakistan for the attack, while the latter condemned the attack and denied having any connections to it. Later, world body like the United Nations and several countries had extended their support to India in such testing times. India Declares Pulwama Attack Accused Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir As ‘Designated Terrorist’.

Pulwama Attack: When and How It Happened

At around 3:30 AM on 14 February 2019, a convoy of 78 vehicles transporting more than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel from Jammu to Srinagar was travelling on National Highway 44. The convoy was carrying a large number of personnel due to the highway having been shut down for two days prior. However, at around 15:15 in the evening, a bus carrying the security personnel was rammed by a car carrying explosives at Lethpora near Awantipora. Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Visits Pulwama, Pays Homage to Bravehearts of Terror Attack (See Pics and Video).

Pulwama Attack 2019: How Many Soldiers Died

The blast killed 40 CRPF personnel of the 76th Battalion and injured many others. The injured were moved to the army base hospital in Srinagar.

Pulwama Attack 2019: List of Martyred Soldiers

Head Constable Naseer Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir) Constable Sukhjinder Singh (Punjab) Head Constable Jaimal Singh (Punjab) Constable Rohitash Lamba (Rajasthan) Constable Tilak Raj (Himachal Pradesh) Head Constable Vijay Soreng (Jharkhand) Constable Vasantha Kumar VV (Kerala) Constable Subramaniam G (Tamil Nadu) Constable Manoja Kumar Behera (Odisha) Constable GD Guru H (Karnataka) Head Constable Narayan Lal Gurjar (Rajasthan) Constable Mahesh Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Pradeep Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) Head Constable Hemraj Meena (Rajasthan) Head Constable PK Sahoo (Odisha) Constable Ramesh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) Head Constable Sanjay Rajput (Maharashtra) Constable Koushal Kumar Rawat (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Pradeep Singh (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Shyam Babu (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Ajit Kumar Azad (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Maninder Singh Attri (Punjab) Head Constable Bablu Santra (West Bengal) Constable Ashvni Kumar Kaochi (Madhya Pradesh) Constable Rathod Nitin Shivaji (Maharashtra) Constable Bhagirath Singh (Rajasthan) Constable Virendra Singh (Uttarakhand) Head Constable Awadhesh Kumar Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Ratan Kumar Thakur (Bihar) Constable Pankaj Kumar Tripathi (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Jeet Ram (Rajasthan) Constable Amit Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Vijay Kr. Mourya (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Kulwinder Singh (Punjab) Head Constable Maneswar Bsumatari (Assam) Assistant Sub Inspector Mohan Lal (Uttarakhand) Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha (Bihar) Head Constable Ram Vakeel (Uttar Pradesh) Constable Sudeep Biswas (West Bengal) Constable Sivachandran (Tamil Nadu)

Pulwama Attack 2019: How India Responded

12 days after India became a victim of the terror attack, Indian Air Force jets bombed the JeM camp in Balakot, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of February 26 in an intelligence led operation. A very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated in the operation. Pakistan later tried to conduct an airstrike in India but its attempt was foiled by the IAF. The country will forever be indebted to the fallen heroes.

