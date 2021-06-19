Srinagar, June 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested 10 persons after busting a major narco-terror module, seizing arms and ammunition, heroin, cash and several vehicles from the arrested persons, officials said here on Saturday.

The Baramulla police along with the Army and the CRPF busted the narco-terror module by arresting 10 persons and recovering arms and ammunition, 9 kg heroin and cash from their possession, the police said.

"On receiving specific information, the Baramulla police along with the Army and the CRPF signalled a Maruti Swift vehicle to stop at a checkpoint in Bandi Uri in Baramulla district. However the person driving the said vehicle tried to flee from the spot. But the alert joint party stopped the vehicle in which three persons were travelling," the police said.

The trio has been been identified as Sajid Ahmad Shah, a resident of Lalpora Lolab, Kupwara; Sharafat Khan from Keran Kupwara; and Shahid Hussain, a resident of Khaipora Tangmarg.

"During checking, the joint party recovered some quantity of contraband substance (heroin), arms and ammunition along with cash from the said vehicle. All the three persons were arrested," the police said.

The police added that upon questioning, the officers learnt that the said arms and ammunition and contraband substance were received from across the LoC to provide aid to the terrorist outfits. The accused persons also disclosed that some deliveries had been taken by some other parties.

As per their disclosure, special checkpoints were immediately established. The following persons were arrested after the series of actions that followed -- Reyaz Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Yarikah Chadoora, Budgam; Adil Bashir from Nemthal Chadoora, Budgam; and Angraz Singh, a resident of Chadharpur Tehsil in Amritsar, Punjab.

One Hyundai Verna, one Scooty, cash and some contraband substance besides arms and ammunition were seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, a police party from Baramulla assisted by the Jammu police arrested four more accused persons from Jammu. They have been identified as Raman, Rohit and Krishan, all residents of Ferozpur in Punjab; and Fayaz Ahmad Khan from Keran Kupwara.

According to the police, Rs 16 lakh and one Eicher Canter truck were recovered from their possession.

"The total incriminating materials recovered from the possession of the arrested persons include 10 Chinese grenades, four Chinese pistols, four pistol magazines, 20 pistol rounds, Indian currency worth Rs 21.5 lakh, 9 kg heroin (worth Rs 45 crore) and two cheques amounting Rs 1 lakh.

"Besides, three vehicles -- one Eicher Canter truck, one Hyundai Verna and a Maruti Swift -- and a Scooty were also seized," the police said.

Further investigations are underway.

