Thiruvananthapuram, June 18: A bizarre incident of brawl that broke out between drunk youth over fish curry led to the death of a 25-year-old man who smashed a glass pane with his hand, causing excessive bleeding, the police said.

The incident occurred at Palakkad near a hotel on Thursday night. Kerala Woman Raped And Assaulted, Locked In Room by Live-In Partner in Kochi; Accused Absconding

A police officer attached to the Casab Police station on condition of anonymity said at around 8.30 p.m., a group of five youth, all heavily drunk, arrived at the hotel.

"While ordering food at the outlet, an argument broke out between them over the fish curry and in a fit of rage, 25-year-old Sreejith slammed his hand on a glass pane of the hotel. Soon he started to bleed and the police also arrived at the scene. He was first taken to one hospital and later to another, but he died due to excessive bleeding," said the police officer.

Incidentally, it was after 50 days that the retail sales of liquor began on Thursday in the state, after it was closed following the lockdown norms.

